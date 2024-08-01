8 IAS officers, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday issued posting and transfer orders for eight IAS and four Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers with immediate effect.

TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the State, according to an official release.

Prasad will also hold the charge of general administration, human resources, personnel and training, parliamentary affairs, vigilance departments and secretary in charge of plan coordination and Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Prasad had been posted as the chief secretary on March 15 in place of Sanjeev Kaushal, who had proceeded on leave. Prasad, at that time, was posted as the chief secretary during the leave period of Kaushal.

Kaushal, the 1986-batch IAS officer, retired on July 31.

According to the release, IAS officer Mani Ram Sharma has been posted as chief executive officer of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority and Special Secretary of the home department.

Yash Pal, director of urban local bodies and special secretary of urban local bodies, has been given additional charge of director, consolidation of land holdings and land records, Haryana, and special secretary of revenue and disaster management department.

Dr Shaleen has been posted as director, tourism and special secretary, tourism department, Amna Tasneem has been posted as managing director, CONFED (Haryana State Federation of Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Stores Ltd) and secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Ram Kumar Singh has been posted as municipal commissioner, Ambala and commissioner, municipal corporation, Ambala, while Sangeeta Tetarwal has been posted as labour commissioner, Haryana and special secretary, Labour Department.

Neha Singh has been posted as additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the release.

Among HCS officers, Naveen Kumar Ahuja has been posted as secretary of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula, and Virender Chaudhary has been posted as managing director of Co-operative Sugar Mills, Shahbad. PTI CHS HIG HIG