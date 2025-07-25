8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Gurugram, to face deportation

Gurugram: Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained here as part of an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants and they will be deported, police said on Friday.

Some Indian and Bangladeshi identification documents were recovered from these people, they said.

As part of the drive to identify illegal immigrants, police are vetting identities of domestic workers, street vendors, tenants and people living in slums and construction sites.

Eight Bangladeshi citizens who were staying illegally in Gurugram have been identified and detained under the Foreigners Act, 1946, police said.

Apart from Bangladeshi identity documents, some Indian documents were also recovered from them. They obtained Aadhaar cards and other Indian documents by showing local addresses of Gurugram. Most of them used the addresses of their rented houses, police said.

They said strict instructions have been given to landlords in Gurugram to complete police verification of their tenants before renting houses to them.

According to police, many illegal migrants have now gone underground. In the absence of valid documents, they are moving towards rural areas or other cities.

Police sources said on Thursday that under the drive, which has been going on for the past one week, more than 250 suspected illegal immigrants have been sent to holding areas, where their documents are being verified.