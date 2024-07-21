8 Indians, lured into illegal jobs in Myanmar, rescued

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Eight Indians, who were victims of a job scam in Hpa Lu region of Myanmar's Myawaddy, have been rescued, the Indian embassy in Yangon said on Sunday.

The embassy has reiterated its earlier advice calling upon Indian nationals looking for jobs in that country to be careful so that they are not lured into fake or illegal employment.

"8 Indian nationals, victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were rescued and handed over safely to Myanmar police/immigration yesterday," the embassy posted on 'X'.

"Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance was crucial. We thank them, and strongly reiterate our advisory on fake job rackets," it said.

In an advisory last month, the embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myawaddy region on Myanmar-Thailand border and urged Indians to exercise caution before taking up job offers in the region.

"There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border," the embassy said.

"We would re-emphasise the importance of adhering to our advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers without consulting the respective Indian embassies," it said in the advisory.

"A new location at Pha Lu area, South of Myawaddy town is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, the UAE, etc," it said.

The embassy urged Indians not to take up job offers made through social media.

"In view of the above, it is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources," it said.

"Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian embassy," it added. PTI MPB KVK KVK