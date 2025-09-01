8 injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar, Sep 1 (PTI) Eight passengers were injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Kasa on Sunday afternoon when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad, they said.

The bus hit a truck moving ahead of it, Kasa police station inspector Avinash Mandale said.

Eight male passengers received minor injuries. They were treated at the Kasa sub-district hospital and later allowed to go, he said.

A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added. PTI COR GK