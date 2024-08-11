8 injured as two factions of Namdhari sect open fire at each other in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Eight people sustained bullet injuries when two factions of the Namdhari sect opened fire at each other over an old land dispute in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

A heated argument broke out between two factions of the Namdhari sect in Sirsa's Rania over a plot of land. Later, members of both groups opened fire, resulting in injuries to eight people, a police official said.

Police personnel managed to control the situation after reaching the spot. The injured were rushed to the Agroha medical college, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. Heavy police force has been deployed in Rania, they said. PTI CHS DIV DIV