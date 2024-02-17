8 injured in clash between two groups

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) At least eight people including two policemen were injured when two groups pelted stones at each other during immersion of Saraswati idol on the outskirts of Ranchi, an official said on Saturday.

Several vehicles including that of police were damaged.

The incident occurred during the procession for immersion of Saraswati idol in Nagri Main Road on Friday night when a group allegedly pelted stones at some people in the procession, the official said.

Then, stones were pelted from both sides injuring many people. Some policemen who went to control the situation also received stone injury, the official said.

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI, "Prohibitory order under section-144 has been imposed in Ranchi's Nagri circle. Any kind of procession, demonstration, carrying arms, ammunition and weapons have been prohibited in the area".

The prohibitory order is effective from 10 pm on Friday till further orders.

The SDO said that the situation is well under control now. "Heavy deployment of security forces in rotation wise has been ensured in the locality," he said.

Kumar added that an FIR against more than 10 people, who were involved in the incident, have been lodged.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha and other senior police officers camped at the site till late night. PTI SAN SAN RG