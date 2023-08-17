8 kg heroin seized from smuggler in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Jalandhar Rural Police on Thursday arrested a drug smuggler after recovering 8 kg heroin from his possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said here.

Advertisment

"Joga Singh is an international drug smuggler, who swam into the Pakistan jurisdiction to retrieve the heroin consignment smuggled from trans-border networks from Pakistan," the Director General of Police said in a statement.

The accused was wanted in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and his two accomplices have already been arrested by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar after recovering 14kg heroin from their possession, DGP Yadav added.

The SSOC, Amritsar had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh after recovering a consignment of 10 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh of drug-related money from his possession, while a woman drug smuggler, Amandeep Kaur alias Deep Bhai, linked to this module was also arrested with 1 kg heroin.

Advertisment

After recovering 8 kg heroin from accused Joga Singh, a resident of Rajapur village in Ludhiana, the total effective recovery of heroin from this module has reached 22 kg.

The DGP said there were reliable inputs that Shinder Singh and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in the Ferozepur Sector.

"Recovery of this consignment of heroin is the result of vigorous follow-up investigations by the Punjab Police," he added.

Advertisment

Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that following a reliable input that accused Joga Singh— who is in possession of heroin consignment — was on the way to deliver it to someone, the police team from Goraya Police Station conducted a special naka near Dhuleta village.

After recovering 8kg heroin, concealed in a bag, from his possession, the police teams arrested the accused Joga Singh when he was travelling on his motorcycle, he added.

The SSP said further investigations are on to arrest the others involved in the drug cartel. PTI SUN CK