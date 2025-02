Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Eight people died after a roadways bus hit their car in Dudu town near Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal said the bus went out of control and hit the car after one of its tyres burst.

Eight people travelling in the car died on the spot, he said.

The accident took place at Mokhampura on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. PTI AG NB NB