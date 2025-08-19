8 killed in Nanded flooding, record 300 mm downpur in Mumbai: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Eight persons have died in Maharashtra's Nanded district which witnessed flooding due to a cloudburst-like situation, while Mumbai received a record rainfall of around 300 mm, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Crops spread across 12 to 14 lakh acres of land have been damaged due to heavy rains lashing different parts of the state, Fadnavis told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Apart from the crop damage in 12-14 lakh acres of area, eight persons have died in Nanded district and there have also been cattle losses, he said.

"Overall the situation is under control. Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm. The city's lifeline -- suburban trains have slowed down or are running late. The Mithi river (in Mumbai) reached the danger-level mark and 400 to 500 persons had to be evacuated. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the situation on the field," Fadnavis said.

Shinde missed the cabinet meeting for the second consecutive week.

Fadnavis said the administration announced a holiday for the educational institutions and offices and asked private offices to allow work from home wherever possible.

"The situation is under control now. High tide is expected in the evening and we are closely watching the situation. The NDRF and SDRF are on alert," he said.

The chief minister further said coordination was being done with neighbouring states for the management of discharge from dams. "The uncontrolled catchment areas are a worry," he said.

The district collectors have been authorised to take decisions on financial aid to the affected persons for cattle loss, house damage and loss of lives, as per the NDRF rules, the CM said.

The administration has been asked to conduct panchnamas (spot inspection) for crop losses, he added. PTI MR GK