8 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, the state relief commissioner's office said here on Thursday.

Currently, five districts (out of 75) -- Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bahraich and are affected by floods in the state. Relief and rescue operations are underway, it said.

Three deaths were reported in Chitrakoot, while one each in Kaushambi, Farrukhabad, Agra, Sonbhadra and Jalaun, it said.

These deaths are related to lightning, drowning and snake bites.

The deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per a report of the irrigation department, Ganga is flowing above danger mark in Kachla bridge in Budaun, the relief commissioner's office said. PTI CDN AS AS