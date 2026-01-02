8 killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand in last 24 hours

Sahibganj/Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) Eight people were killed and several injured in road accidents in different parts of Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Four persons, including a schoolgirl, were killed in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and an oil tanker near Chhota Ranga Dand Bridge on Barhait- Barharwa Main Road on Friday.

Barharwa sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told PTI that the autorickshaw was going from Barhait to Barharwa when it collided with the tanker coming from the opposition direction.

"Those killed in the accident have been identified as Samra Sah (30), a resident of Bara Ranga village, Randani Soren (30) of Ghatiari, schoolgirl Shanti Hembrom (6) of Dahujor and the autorickshaw driver, Amal Kumar," the SDPO said.

"The driver of the oil tanker fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind," the official added.

The injured have been admitted to a community health centre in Ranga.

In another accident at Dumri village in Palamu district, two persons were killed and two others injured when the bike they were riding skidded off the road.

"All the four were rushed to Medinirai Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for treatment, where doctors declared Manoj Turi (26) and Prem Bharti (25), residents of Kasmar village in Chatra district, as brought dead," Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha told PTI.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at the MMCH where their condition is stated to be stable.

In Ranchi, a 26-year-old biker died near a fuel refill station near Birsa Chowk after being hit by a speeding car on Thursday night.

Jagannathpur police station officer-in-charge Digvijay Singh told PTI that the deceased has been identified as Vivek Kumar Tirkey, a resident of Lanka Colony near Birsa Chowk.

"After the accident, the car driver fled the scene and is still absconding. Police have seized the car, which he abandoned a short distance away. As soon as the incident was reported, the victim was rushed to RIMS for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way," Singh said.

"Police have identified the driver based on CCTV camera footage from the petrol pump. Further action is being taken, and a search has been launched for the absconding driver," Singh added.

In another accident in Godda district, a youth was killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck along Bhatonda Highway within Poraiyahat police station limits on Thursday night.

Godda DSP JPN Choudhary told PTI that of the three persons travelling in the car, one identified as Niranjan Mirdha (27), a resident of Haripur in Godda, died, while the driver sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Bhagalpur Hospital in Bihar for treatment. The third person escaped without any injuries. PTI CORR RPS ANB MNB