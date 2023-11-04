8 km health walk programme launched in TN

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) The heavy downpour did not seem to deter the spirits of state Ministers: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian and scores of enthusiasts who walked braving the rain on the newly created 8 km health walk track at Besant Nagar here.

Advertisment

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, said selfie points and benches have been provided along the health walk track.

"This should become a people's movement," he said after inaugurating the programme.

The event saw Chennai Mayor R Priya, senior health department officials, and civic authorities taking part.

Advertisment

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the scheme to improve the health of the people was simultaneously launched in all 38 districts in the state.

In his message on the social media platform "X", Chief Minister M K Stalin called upon the people to make use of the opportunity and improve their health.

"The medical world recommends regular walking and exercise to keep life-threatening diseases such as diabetes and hypertension at bay. Therefore, our government has established 8 km health walk track for people to walk. Everyone should utilise this programme," he said.

The Tokyo-inspired health walk track encourages people to take about 10,000 steps over a stretch of 8 km.

Space for parking vehicles and civic amenities has also been provided at the health walk track. PTI JSP KH