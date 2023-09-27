Advertisment
#National

8 labourers injured in explosion in J&K's Anantnag, police rules out terror angle

NewsDrum Desk
27 Sep 2023
Machine blast Anantnag.jpg

Representative Image

Srinagar: Eight people were injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

However, police ruled out any terror angle, saying the blast occurred in a "load carrier" vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil.

"An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Eight labourers sustained burn injuries and they are being treated at a hospital, police said.

"All stable. No terrorist angle observed. Investigation started," police said in the post.

#blast #Anantnag #accident #Jammu and Kashmir
