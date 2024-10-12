8 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana

Kaithal (Haryana), Oct 12 (PTI) Tragedy struck a family here when three women and five girls who were heading for a mela on the occasion of Dussehra died when their car plunged into a canal on Saturday.

Police said the driver was rescued but eight other occupants of the car drowned.

They said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

The deceased were identified as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), Fiza (16), Komal (12), Vandana (10), Riya (10) and Ramandeep (6). All were residents of Deeg village in Kaithal.

The incident occurred when they were heading for Baba Rajpuri Mela on the occasion of Dussehra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, described the accident as heart-rendering and conveyed his condolences to the kin of the victims.

He said the local administration was making every effort to help under the state government's supervision.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressed grief over the death of eight members of a family. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG