8 members of inter-state gang involved in liquor shop loots, vehicle thefts arrested in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jul 11 (PTI) An inter-state gang involved in robbery, looting liquor shops and stealing vehicles was busted with the arrest of eight members in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

To crack the case, SSP Kishore Kaushal formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, Kaushal received intelligence that a gang was moving around various parts of the district, including Jamshedpur, in four-wheelers to execute their plans.

Accompanied by SP (City & Rural) Rishabha Garg, the SIT launched a vehicle-checking drive across the district during which they intercepted a Bolero near Salbani Mode and arrested four persons.

The accused admitted to committing multiple loot and burglary incidents in East Singhbhum district, including Bistupur, Sonari, Kadma, Sakchi, and Sidgora, as well as in Adityapur, Gamariah, Seraikela, and Chandil in Seraikela-Kharswan district, Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district, and various locations in Odisha.

Their confessions led to the arrest of four more gang members and the recovery of 55 cartons of liquor of different brands, four four-wheelers, eight mobile phones, a cutter, and scissors.

Kaushal claimed that 20 cases registered across different police stations in three districts of Jharkhand have been solved following these arrests.

Earlier, Jamshedpur police had busted an a gang of vehicle thieves with the arrest of six members and the recovery of two dozen stolen motorcycles. PTI BS MNB