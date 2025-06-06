8 militants arrested in Manipur, firearms recovered

Imphal, Jun 6 (PTI) Security forces arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, police said on Friday.

Three active cadres of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were apprehended from Ghari Makha Leikai area in Imphal West District on Thursday, while four members of the outlawed Peoples' Liberation Army were nabbed from Taothong Khunou in the district and Bishnupur, they said.

Besides, one active cadre of the PREPAK (Pro) was also arrested from Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur on Thursday, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from some of the militants, including pistols and bullets, he said.

"Intelligence-based combing operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion activities in the state," the officer added. PTI CORR RBT