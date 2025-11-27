8 months on, man wanted in Rs 1 cr drug seizure case in Maharashtra held from Gujarat

Palghar, Nov 27 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with the seizure of a drug in Maharashtra's Palghar district eight months back has been arrested from Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

The police seized 324 gm of heroin valued at Rs 1.06 crore in March from Bolinj area in Palghar and then arrested three persons, including a woman, while Azmat Arif Sheikh (25) absconded, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode told reporters.

The Bolinj police had registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched a search for the absconding accused.

Sheikh, a resident of Saidutt slum in Palghar's Virar area, frequently changed locations along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, the official said.

Acting on leads, the police finally apprehended Sheikh on November 25 from Bhilad in Gujarat's Valsad district, he said. PTI COR GK