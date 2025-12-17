8 MPs conferred with Lokmat Parliamentary Awards

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Eight parliamentarians, including debutant Iqra Choudhary of Samajwadi Party and T R Baalu of DMK, were honoured at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 here on Wednesday.

Choudhary, the Lok Sabha member from Kairana, received the Best Debutant Woman Parliamentarian of the Year, while Baalu was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Year.

The awards function was also attended by former chief justice of India B R Gavai, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda and Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda.

BJP leaders Sangita Kumari Singhdeo and Jagdambika Pal were conferred with the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year and Best Parliamentarian Award, respectively.

In the Rajya Sabha category, nominated member Sudha Murty was honoured with the Best Debutant Woman Parliamentarian of the Year and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Trinamool Congress leader Dola Sen was conferred with the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year and AAP leader Sanjay Singh was honoured with the Best Parliamentarian of the Year.

This was the sixth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards. PTI SKU DIV DIV