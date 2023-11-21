8 nabbed for being part of 'illegal' liquor party in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested and later let off on bail for allegedly attending an "illegal" liquor party at the farmhouse at Mehandwara village near Sohan, police here said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered in the Excise Act at Bhondsi Police Station in the matter.

The accused revealed that the farm house manager — who too was arrested – had booked the party for Rs 17,000, police said.

A police team raided the farmhouse Monday on a tip-off to find seven people drinking alcohol.

As soon as they saw the police, they started running, but could not escape, said an officer.

The eight arresyed were identified as Delhi residents Rituraj, Manti Kumar Singh, Amartama Ram Singh, Vijay Pratap Singh, and Ajit Kumar, and Sudanshu, a resident of South City, Gurugram and Atul Kumar Singh, a resident of Salarpur in Noida, said police.

Police also arrested farm house manager Yogendra Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, for not possessing a licence to serve liquor. PTI COR VN VN