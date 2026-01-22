8 Naxals estimated dead in Jharkhand anti-Naxal operation

Ranchi/New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) At least eight Maoists are said to have been killed on Thursday during a large-scale anti-Naxal operation being undertaken by multiple teams comprising 1,500 personnel from CRPF's CoBRA commando unit in Jharkhand, officials said.

The exchange of fire that began around 6:30 am in the Saranda forests of Kiriburu in West Singhbhum district is still on.

It is estimated that at least eight Naxals have been killed by noon but their bodies have not yet been recovered, they told PTI.

A group of Maoist leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal is engaged with the teams of the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

As many as 1,500 CoBRA and CRPF personnel, along with some Jharkhand police personnel, are part of the operation, they said.

The operation has been on since Tuesday in the Saranda forests area but the exchange of fire began in the Kiriburu area on Thursday morning.

Jharkhand Police Inspector General (operations) Michael Raj S had told PTI in the morning that "intermittent firing is continuing from both sides.

The CRPF has moved more than 600 commandos from its 209, 205 and 203 CoBRA battalions, as well as heavy vehicles, satellite phones, drones and other combat equipment from neighbouring Chhattisgarh for this operation.

Three helicopters have been stationed at Ranchi for evacuation operations, officials said. The CoBRA is CRPF's special jungle warfare force.

"A group of about 10-15 Naxals has been engaged with the CoBRA units and more details are expected to come by the evening," a senior officer said.

The operation is part of the Union government's declaration of ending Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country by March this year.