8 night shelters started for destitute as chill grips Greater Noida

Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Friday said it has started night shelters at eight locations in the city for homeless people due to the harsh winter conditions.

These night shelters are located at Roza Yakubpur village in Greater Noida West, Tilapata Panchayat Ghar, Sadopur Shiv Mandir, Sector Ecotech Three Night Shelter/Labour Hostel, Community Center of Sector Pi 3 and 4, Pari Chowk, Community Center of Sector Delta 2 and near Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), it said.

"NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, had given instructions to build night shelters at different places in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. Twenty-five beds each have been installed in these night shelters," the GNIDA said in a statement.

"Arrangements for sanitisers and masks have also been made. No fee will be charged from those spending the night in these night shelters," it said.

GNIDA's OSD Himanshu Verma, meanwhile, appealed to the people to share information about poor or homeless people so that they can be taken to the nearest night shelter.

He said the GNIDA can be contacted on phone numbers -- 9205691314, 7985704514, 7355969201, 8700401022, and 9205691084.

"The authority team will help the needy to reach the night shelter," the OSD added. PTI KIS RHL