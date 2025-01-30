8 NSUI workers detained for protesting before RSS chief's cavalcade in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha Police on Thursday detained eight NSUI supporters for staging a protest in front of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s cavalcade here, an officer said.

The incident took place when Bhagwat was on his way from Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in Mancheswar area of the city to Jaydev Bhawan near the Secretariat to attend a memorial meeting. Bhagwat’s vehicle was stopped for a few minutes before police intervened and detained the NSUI supporters.

The RSS chief is provided with the robust Advanced Security Liaison or ASL protocol. His security is on a par with that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Supporters of the Congress students' wing also attempted to show black flags to the visiting RSS chief. The agitators were led by its NSUI’s Odisha unit president Udit Narayan Pradhan. They were protesting against Bhagwat’s recent remark on India's Independence and demanded an apology.

On the first anniversary of Ram temple’s consecration, Bhagwat had said the day should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," marking the establishment of India’s "true independence" after centuries of foreign invasions.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, "Police have detained eight NSUI supporters in this connection".

Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal said he would like not to comment on the act of some "frustrated persons." Youth Congress leader Yasir Nawaz said, "The NSUI had earlier cautioned that they would protest against Bhagwat whenever he visits Odisha. The RSS chief has insulted the freedom fighters of the country by stating that the India achieved freedom when Ram Temple was built." ABVP’s national executive committee member Biswajit Patra strongly condemned the NSUI's act of staging protest in front of Bhagwat’s cavalcade. "We will certainly give a befitting reply at the appropriate time. We strongly condemn this act." Meanwhile, Congress supporters staged a dharna in front of Mancheswar police station where where eight NSUI supporters were detained.

Addressing the memorial meeting at Jaydev Bhavan, Bhagwat recalled the dedication of Late Shivram Mohapatra, former RSS Odisha chief.

"Mohapatra was a well behaved, calm, composed and an energetic person. His way of life reflects the Sangh culture and tradition," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief called upon the Sangh rank and file to take cue from the life of late Mohapatra and work for the motherland. Mohapatra passed away recently.

Bhagwat expressed his condolences to the family members and friends of late Mohapatra, whom he described as a model for the swayamsevaks.

Bhagwat, who has arrived here for a five-day Odisha visit, will review the organisation's activities in the state and participate in meetings to mark the centenary year of the RSS, according to senior functionary Sumanta Kumar Panda.

The RSS chief will leave Odisha on February 3.