8 people killed in firecracker unit blast in TN, CM announces relief

Krishnagiri (TN), Jul 29 (PTI) Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police. Condoling the tragic incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the deceased and the injured. The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

"I am deeply saddened over the news of the death of eight people in an unexpected explosion at a private fireworks factory in Pazhayapettai, Boganapalli village. I have deputed Food Minister R Chakrapani to oversee and expedite the rescue and relief activities," the Chief Minister said reacting to the tragedy.

He directed the health officials at the Government Medical College Hospital, here, to ensure appropriate medicare for the injured, an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.

"My deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. I have ordered the officials to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of those who died, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives in the mishap. "My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured," the Governor said on his Twitter site. PTI JSP JSP ROH