8 pistols smuggled from Pak seized in Amritsar, 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.

They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar when they were waiting for another person to hand over the weapons, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Nikku and Gurwinder Singh alias Gandhi, both residents of Amritsar's Kaulowal village.

Police said they recovered four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds, from the duo.

DGP Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation, police teams came to know that some people were involved in the smuggling of heavy consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a trap and arrested Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh, he said.

The DGP said that police have also identified the kingpin of this module and several teams have been constituted to apprehend him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the kingpin of the module was in contact with Pakistan-based weapon smugglers via encrypted apps, he said, adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages. PTI CHS IJT IJT