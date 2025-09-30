8 properties linked to Bareilly cleric identified for demolition; 73 arrested so far

Bareilly, Sep 30 (PTI) Authorities in Bareilly have identified eight allegedly illegal properties linked to associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for action, officials said on Tuesday.

The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.

Teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and the district administration carried out a joint drive in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city areas, they said.

The structures are alleged to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling lands.

Police claimed that Faiq Enclave has emerged as a hideout for criminals over the years.

Earlier, a premise linked to Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster Atiq Ahmad, was sealed here. Now, connections of Tauqeer's aides, Farhat and coloniser Mohammad Arif, with similar activities have surfaced, they said.

A BDA official said Arif and his associates had encroached upon government land, roads and ceiling areas. Hotels and lawns -- Skylark, Fahm Lawn and Flora Garden -- linked to Arif were sealed on Sunday for alleged illegal construction.

"Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken according to rules," BDA Vice Chairman Dr Manikandan A said.

The Bareilly Municipal Corporation marked several shops, including those built atop Pahalwan Sahab Dargah, for demolition over illegal construction.

The administration is now preparing an FIR against Arif for road and land encroachment, he said.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance on Khan's close network of associates and financiers, who are suspected of funding and strategising unlawful activities under the cover of community programmes.

Bareilly district magistrate (DM), senior superintendent of police (SSP), BDA vice chairman and municipal commissioner will oversee the operation.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and dozens others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also warned of strict action against the rioters.

Internet services remain suspended in the district to prevent the spread of inflammatory content.

Meanwhile, Bareilly police on Tuesday said so far 73 persons have been arrested over the violence in the city, Additional SP Manush Praikh told reporters.

Among those arrested included IMC office-bearer Shamshad, who was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy and had sent WhatsApp messages to incite people.

Another accused Tazim, who was also involved in cow slaughter earlier, was also arrested after an encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury on his leg, Parikh said.

Tazim had fired at the police on September 26 near the Shyamganj bridge.

The officer said that those involved in the violence are being identified with the help of CCTV and drone footage.

SSP Anurag Arya addressed the media, providing crucial details about the ongoing investigation and the arrests made so far.

He said the violence occurred on September 26 and since then, the police have been identifying suspects using CCTV footage and conducting a series of arrests.

Arya said some of the arrested individuals played key roles in orchestrating the violence and incriminating materials linked to the incident were recovered from them.

During the interrogation, the arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in the incident, the officer claimed.

The SSP revealed that there was active coordination via WhatsApp the night before the violence. Despite clear instructions that no protest had been authorised by the administration or Islamia College, which was the proposed venue, messages were circulated late at night, urging people to gather at the location.

"These messages were being sent through WhatsApp groups to deliberately mobilise people for the protest," Arya stated.

A significant figure among the accused is Nadeem Khan, whose name surfaced prominently in the case, he said, adding that despite issuing a public message urging people not to protest, the same individuals used social media to incite participation, creating confusion and manipulating the narrative.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SSP affirmed that more arrests are likely as the police continue to analyse digital evidence and CCTV footage.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh has clarified that no action will be taken against any innocent person, but strict action will be ensured against those attempting to disturb the peace.

Appealing to the public, the DM said, "The atmosphere in Bareilly will not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances. Citizens of the district should remain calm, follow the law and not pay attention to any rumours or misleading information." He added, "The government's policy is clear -- offenders will not be spared and the innocent will not be harmed." "Some antisocial elements are continuously plotting to disrupt peace, particularly by misleading minors and attempting to arm them with stones, firearms and weapons. The administration is taking this very seriously," he said.

Those who instigate children from behind the scenes are being identified, and no such person will be spared going forward, the DM said. PTI COR KIS ABN KSS KSS