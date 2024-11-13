8 school students, driver injured after car overturns failure

Bantwal (Karnataka), Nov 13 (PTI) Eight school students and the driver of the car in which they were traveling sustained injuries when the vehicle overturned near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The car transporting schoolchildren met with the accident, allegedly after its brakes failed at Peruvai village of Bantwal taluk, they added.

Among those injured, two students and the driver of the car sustained serious injuries. All the injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangaluru and Buntwal, they said.

The driver of the car, Muliya Ramanna, has sustained a severe head injury and is in critical care but is stable, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

According to police, the accident occurred while the vehicle was on its way to drop off children at a school bus stop in Vittal from Peruvai. Vittal police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI CORR AMP ADB