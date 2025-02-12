8 security personnel on anti-Naxal operation injured as vehicle overturns in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 12 (PTI) Eight personnel of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police suffered injuries after their vehicle overturned in West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, an officer said.

They were returning from a joint anti-Naxal operation when the accident occurred near Lanjo Ghati under Sonua police station.

The injured - six CRPF personnel and two policemen including an assistant sub-inspector - were initially taken to Sonua Community Health Centre.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the injured were later admitted to the railway hospital at Chakradharpur and their condition is stable.

The district police have been carrying out operations against the Left Wing Extremist group in Porahat forest areas for the last few days.