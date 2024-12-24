Five soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: Five soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, sources said.

All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector.



Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care.@adgpi… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) December 24, 2024

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said.

The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, resulting in serious injuries to 8-9 jawans, they added.

The Army and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said.