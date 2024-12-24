Advertisment
Five soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: Five soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, sources said.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said.

The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, resulting in serious injuries to 8-9 jawans, they added.

The Army and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said.

