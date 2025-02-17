8 students injured as school bus meets with accident in Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal, Feb 17 (PTI) Eight students were injured when a private school bus met with an accident and fell into a canal near Noach village in this district on Monday, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a steering wheel malfunction.

The driver and a woman attendant were also injured in the accident.

With the help of locals, all injured were rescued from the bus and taken to a nearby hospital.

The bus was transporting children from the nearby villages to school when the accident took place.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. PTI Cor SUN AS AS