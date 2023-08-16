Advertisment
8 Uzbek nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.92 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

NewsDrum Desk
16 Aug 2023

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling five kilogram of gold worth Rs 2.92 crore.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Tashkent on Tuesday. Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 2.92 crore, were seized and the passengers were arrested, it said. Three of the eight arrested passengers are women, a senior customs official told PTI. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY

