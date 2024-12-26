8-year-old among two killed after mini-truck collides with e-rickshaw in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Two people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and six other schoolchildren were injured when a mini-truck collided with an e-rickshaw here on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (38) and Srishti, they said.

"An e-rickshaw carrying seven students from Children Public School was on its way to drop them at school when a speeding DCM collided with it near Faridpur Mod," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

Six other schoolchildren were injured in the accident and two of them were referred to Kanpur for further treatment, Mishra said.

The ASP said that the mini-truck driver managed to escape, abandoning the vehicle.

"The vehicle has been seized, and efforts are underway to locate the driver," he said.