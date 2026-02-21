8-year-old found in critical state hours after disappearing from function; man held for rape

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped during a wedding ceremony in Pipiganj area here, police said on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in this connection after footage from the event allegedly showed the girl leaving the venue with the accused, they said.

The child, who had accompanied her grandmother to her maternal home for the festivities, allegedly went missing late on Friday after the 'jaimala' ritual, an official said.

When she did not return home, family members began searching. Reviewing footage from a drone recording of the ceremonies, they spotted the girl walking away with a local youth, he said.

Hours later, she was found at a secluded spot around 200 metres from the venue, grievously injured and covered in blood.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred her to the district hospital and later to the medical college owing to her critical condition, the official said.

The incident was reported around 3.00 am on Saturday. Based on the complaint filed by the girl's grandfather and evidence from CCTV and drone footage, the accused was identified as Ashok Nishad (20) alias Tuntun, who was arrested, he added.

Circle Officer (Campierganj) Anurag Singh confirmed the arrest, stating that a case has been registered under sections of rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB