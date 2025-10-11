8-year-old girl crushed to death by truck in Nashik

Nashik, Oct 11 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl died after a truck crashed into the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on in Nashik city on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place near a petrol pump in the Satpur area. Victim Nevika Abhishek Nerkar was travelling on a two-wheeler being driven by her grandmother at the time, they said.

A truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, causing Nevika to lose balance and fall. However, she came under the rear wheel of the truck and died at the scene, an official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot, the official said, adding that a search is underway to track him down.

Soon after the accident, local residents staged a protest demanding that speed-breakers and a signal be installed in the area. PTI COR NR