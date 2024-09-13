8-year-old girl goes missing from outside her house; kidnapping case filed

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl from Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district went missing from outside her house, with the police suspecting that she was kidnapped by unidentified persons.

The incident took place in Shanti Nagar area of the town on September 11, the police said.

"A 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint, stating that her minor stepdaughter was playing outside their house when she went missing around 3 pm on Wednesday. Her parents launched a search, but failed to find her," an official of Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on a her complaint, the police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 137 (2) (kidnap), and further investigation into the case is on. PTI COR NP