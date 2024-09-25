8-year-old girl kidnapped from Delhi rescued in Bihar, one held

Buxar (Bihar), Sep 25 (PTI) RPF personnel rescued an eight-year-old girl, who had allegedly been kidnapped a few days ago from Delhi, in Bihar's Buxar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl was recused from the Delhi-Malda Town train at Raghunathpur railway station on Tuesday and the accused kidnapper, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, was arrested, he said.

"The girl was kidnapped from a locality under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Beri Police Station in Delhi a few days ago. The Delhi Police and other senior officials had informed that the girl was being taken to a town in Bihar by the Indore-Patna Express train.

"We immediately laid a trap and searched the train at Dildarnagar station. But the girl and the accused were not found." RPF (Buxar) Inspector Deepak Kumar told PTI.

The RPF was again provided with fresh input that the accused along with the girl was travelling in the Delhi-Malda Town train, he said.

"Accordingly, we searched the train at Raghunathpur railway station and found the girl, as we were provided with her photographs by Delhi Police. We arrested the accused," he said.

A team of Delhi Police officials reached Buxar by Tuesday evening.

"We handed over the victim and the accused to the officials of Delhi Police after completing all formalities", the RPF inspector said.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he was planning to hand over the girl to persons in lieu of money, the official added. PTI CORR PKD BDC