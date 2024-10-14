8-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said Zobia Gulzar, a resident of the Beighpora locality in Awantipora, was attacked by the dogs near her house.

The minor girl was rushed to a local hospital but was referred to a facility here as she has suffered grievous injuries, they said.

The officials said the girl succumbed during treatment.

There has been a steep rise in the dog population in Kashmir due to a ban on the culling of strays. PTI MIJ TIR TIR