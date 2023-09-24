8-year-old girl raped in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped a man of her village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Intezar, allegedly lured the girl away from her house with toffees Saturday evening and raped her in a secluded place, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The minor girl after returning home told her parents about the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by her parents, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer said, "We have formed teams to arrest the accused who is on the run." PTI COR CDN SMN