8-year-old girl swept away by strong river current in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 6 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl bathing in a river here was swept away by a strong current on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A search operation was launched immediately but the girl is yet to be traced, they said.

Sona was taking a bath on the banks of Ujad river in the Sangod police station area with a relative around 2 pm, Circle Inspector Harlal said.

She accidentally slipped into deep water and was swept away by a strong current in the river, he said.

Meanwhile, the body of Harshl Meghwal (19), who had been swept away in a rivulet near Ramrajpura village under Kaithun Police Station in Kota district on Monday noon, was recovered after around 24 hours on Tuesday, police said.

Meghwal, in an attempt to save a friend from drowning, dove into deep waters but was swept away by a current in the river. The friend was, however, rescued safely by other people present at the spot, they said.