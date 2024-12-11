8-year-old girl's murder accused injured in police encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) The main accused in the murder of an eight-year-old girl has been held after he was injured in a police encounter here, officials said Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out late Tuesday night in the Sardhana police station area of Meerut, they said.

"The accused, identified as Kaif (22), was spotted near a canal track in the Kaland village during a routine patrol by the Sardhana police. When signalled to stop, he opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory fire, Kaif sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and he was arrested. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Kaif was wanted in the December 1 murder of Afia, an eight-year-old girl, during a long-standing feud between two local factions Tehseen and Mashroof, he said.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a spent cartridge, and one live bullet from Kaif's possession, he added.

"The murder was committed when Mashroof and his associates allegedly attacked Tehseen's home, firing indiscriminately. While Tehseen escaped, his niece Afia, who came out to check the commotion, was fatally shot in the chest," SP Mishra added.

Police had already arrested Mashroof on December 4 after a similar encounter, in which he too was injured. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, with several accused still at large. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK