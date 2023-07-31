8-year-old killed, several injured as school van collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was killed while eight others were injured here on Monday when a private school van collided head-on with a truck, police said.

The accident took place in the Leelapur area here when the students in the van were on their way to school from Patulki village here, Leelapur SHO Subhash Yadav said.

The vehicle collided with a truck near a turning in Lakshman Bazar here, leaving eight students and the van's driver Asghar Ali injured, Yadav said.

All of them were taken to the Lalganj trauma centre here, where doctors declared Mansi (8) brought dead, while others are undergoing treatment.

Police have detained the driver of the truck, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV RPA