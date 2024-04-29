8-year-old madrasa student sodomised by senior in UP's Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 29 (PTI) An eight-year-old student of a madrasa has been allegedly sodomised by his senior in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in a madrasa in a village under the Kotwali police station on Sunday, they said. The accused, a 21-year-old student of the institution, has been arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the matter came to light after the boy refused to go to the madrasa, they said.

He narrated the incident to his family members following which the complaint was lodged, police said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB