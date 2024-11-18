8-year-old video of Tulsi Gabbard singing bhajan shared as recent with false claim

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI): A video of US Congress member Tulsi Gabbard singing bhajans has been widely shared on social media, with users claiming it to be recent, taken just before her appointment as the Director of National Intelligence under the Donald Trump government.

However, PTI Fact Check Desk’s investigation found the claim to be false. The video actually dates back to September 2016 when Gabbard attended an event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of ISKCON.

Social media users shared this old video with a false claim, implying it is recent.

A Facebook user Sunita Singh shared the video on September 15, captioned, “Just two days ago, Tulsi Gabbard was singing the Maha Mantra on the 50th anniversary of ISKCON. This woman was kept on the 'Secret terror list' by Biden, but today the CIA-FBI will pass on all the intelligence information to Trump along with her." "Because Trump has made her the director of the intelligence department. From CEOs of big companies to Ramaswamy-Tulsi, Indian upper caste Hindus are in very powerful positions in America. This is the unwavering faith of the world and the world's superpowers on my Sanatan. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Hare Rama Hare Ram. Now let's see what Tulsi, who speaks on Hindus, does for the Hindus of Bangladesh who are calling ISKCON terrorists," she added.

To verify the claim, PTI Fact Check Desk reverse searched the keyframes of the video and found that the original video was uploaded by the YouTube channel 'ISKCON News' on September 16, 2016.

According to the video description, it was from an event organised on September 13, 2016 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ISKCON. Tulsi Gabbard attended the event as the key speaker, and she can be seen singing the bhajan "Hare Krishna".

The video has been shared by several other websites and YouTube channels, mentioning that it was from September 2016.

Trump has announced that Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat and the first-ever Hindu elected to the US Congress, would serve as Director of National Intelligence in her second term.

A four-term Congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate and New York Times bestselling author, Gabbard is a veteran with three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa.

Gabbard is said to have deep faith in Lord Krishna and spiritual values who will be the first US female Congress member to take oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation confirms that the viral video dates back to 2016 and is being falsely shared on social media as a recent incident.

PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation confirms that the viral video dates back to 2016 and is being falsely shared on social media as a recent incident.