8 years on, man gets 7-yr RI for culpable homicide; 6 acquitted

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for culpable homicide in connection with the death of an acquaintance after an assault in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge N L Kale, Bhiwandi, in the judgment on September 22, acquitted six other accused in the case.

The court sentenced Ramshila Phulkarn Paswan (28) to seven years rigorous imprisonment under section 304 Part II (culpable homicide 0not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 8,000, with an additional four months imprisonment in case of default It granted Paswan the benefit of set off under section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC for the time already spent in custody since 2017.

The case dates back to October 19, 2017, when a dispute broke out at a factory in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district. The altercation apparently began over a monetary issue between Bablu Patel (complainant in the case) and the accused, who were acquaintances.

Paswan attacked Kamleshkumar Patel with a wooden rod and he later succumbed to his injuries, while Bablu Patel sustained serious injuries during the assault.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe examined 14 witnesses during the trial.

After reviewing the evidence, the court pronounced Paswan guilty, but acquitted six others, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, citing insufficient evidence. PTI COR GK