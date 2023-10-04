8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by her neighbour, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified and will be arrested soon, they added.

The victim's mother, in her complaint, said that her daughter on Monday evening returned home crying with blood-stained clothes, the police said.

The minor's mother said a boy living in the same building allegedly took her daughter to the roof and raped her, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women police station in Sector 51 here, a senior police officer said.

“It is not clear yet if the accused is a minor or an adult. A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” the officer added. PTI COR RPA RPA