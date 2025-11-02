80 arrested so far in Dular Chand Yadav murder case: Police

Patna: Bihar Police has so far arrested 80 people, including JD(U)'s Mokama candidate Anant Singh, in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Singh, along with his associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, were arrested in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A Patna court remanded all three to 14-day judicial custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Kartikeya Sharma told PTI, "We have so far registered five FIRs and arrested 80 people, including Singh, in connection with Yadav's murder and other related incidents. More arrests are expected as investigations into the FIRs are on."

Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday.

According to Yadav's post-mortem examination report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said.

"The post-mortem examination report and preliminary investigation suggest this is a case of murder," Sharma added.

Police are keeping a close watch on the candidates who are contesting polls, including in Mokama.

"A large number of security personnel has been deployed in Mokama area. While 13 companies of Central Armed Police Force are camping in the area, two units of Special Task Force (STF) and four Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Patna Police have also been deployed", the SSP said.

Singh was picked up from his house in Barh, around 200 km from Bihar capital Patna.

Earlier, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Strict action will be taken against those who violate the election model code of conduct. People who take the law into their own hands will not be spared." Reacting to Singh’s arrest, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "It was expected… it should have been done earlier. This is the 'jungle raaj' in Bihar, where murders are happening like anything. Recently, a father-son duo were killed in Ara."