80 inmates of Nashik Central Jail appear for Gandhi peace exam

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) As many as 80 inmates of the Nashik Central Jail and eight officials appeared for the Gandhi peace examination conducted for propagating his ideals of peace and non-violence.

The exam was conducted by Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal, a Gandhian public charitable trust.

The inmates, including 70 men and 10 women, and the officials appeared for the exam on October 1 on the eve of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the active corporation of the jail administration, the Mandal stated in a release.

The syllabus for the exam included Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography and other biographical literature, which was provided free to the inmates before the exam was conducted.

The top three performers were awarded Khadi clothes and other participants were given certificates at a prize distribution function organised October 2.

The Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal has been conducting the 'Gandhi Peace Examination' for the past 18 years in numerous jails across Maharashtra.

This exam will also be conducted in Buldhana, Pune, Kalyan, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Chandrapur jails. PTI MR NSK