80-km section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor constructed, 2 km remain

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor has completed the construction of 80-km section out of total 82 kilometres, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the stations are also being rapidly constructed.

"The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor has constructed 80 km section out of the total 82 km. This includes 68 km of the 70 km elevated section and 12 km of the underground section.

"Presently, only a two km section in Meerut remains for viaduct construction, which is being rapidly completed. The construction of stations is also progressing swiftly," they said.

There will be 25 stations on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor. The Namo Bharat trains have already started operating on the 34-km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad, covering eight RRTS stations.

Soon, Meerut South RRTS station will also be connected to this section, extending the operational length of the RRTS corridor to 42 km, the officials said.

In Delhi, the length of the RRTS corridor is 14 km, with a nine-km elevated stretch and a five-km underground stretch.

"The RRTS stations in the Delhi section include Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar, all of which are in the final stages of construction. It is estimated that trial runs will begin on the Delhi section by the end of this year.

"The viaduct construction for the elevated section in Delhi has been completed up to Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station, where track laying and overhead electrification (OHE) installation are in progress," they said.

The 23-km section in Meerut will have four RRTS and nine Meerut metro stations. The seven-km underground section in Meerut includes Meerut Central, Bhainsali and Begumpul stations, all of which are in advanced stages of construction, they said.

Additionally, in Meerut, the elevated stations will be Meerut South (RRTS), Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmpuri, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram, with the Modipuram Depot station being at ground level, the officials said.

With the viaduct construction in Meerut reaching its final stages, track laying activities are also progressing rapidly. Additionally, OHE installation work is advancing, the official said.

The target is to start Namo Bharat train operations across the entire 82-km RRTS Corridor by 2025. Once the entire corridor is operational, passengers will be able to travel from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut in less than an hour, they added.