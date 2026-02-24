80-year-old bedridden homeopathic doctor living by himself rescued in Haryana's Karnal

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) A bedridden homoeopathic doctor, aged over 80 years, who has been living all alone in a pitiable condition at his residence in Haryana's Karnal district, has been rescued by a social welfare organisation.

The neighbours of Harnail Singh had informed Apna Ashiana Organisation about foul smell emanating from his house a few days ago, leading to him being shifted to a shelter run by the NGO for the poor and abandoned people.

Raj Kumar Arora, who runs an NGO, said the homoeopathic doctor had been practising at charitable dispensaries, living alone for 10-15 years at his modest house. His wife had moved to Australia following her retirement from government service to stay with their two daughters there.

Neither his wife nor his daughters ever visited Haryana to meet Singh, said Arora.

"Upon entering the house, we found him in a very bad state. He was bedridden for the past two months and was defecating there itself," said Arora, painting a picture of complete neglect.

Till a few years ago, Singh could step out of the house and survive on whatever food he could find. But as he grew more frail, a neighbour took it upon himself to feed the octogenarian. However, he too stopped visiting the house later because of the foul smell.

Arora has brought Singh to the Apna Ashiana Ashram's shelter. "His health is fine now. We will now take care of him," said Arora.

Several homoeopathic doctors have approached Arora to provide assistance to Singh.