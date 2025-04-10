80-year-old former school principal kills ailing wife, ends life

Nashik (Maharashtra), Apr 10 (PTI) In a tragic incident, an 80-year-old city resident allegedly killed his ailing wife and committed suicide here, police said on Thursday.

Muralidhar Ramchandra Joshi, a retired school principal, said in his purported suicide note that he was "releasing" his wife Lata (76) from her prolonged illness and also himself.

He had been looking after his wife, also a former teacher, with the help of caretaker Seema Rathod for the last four years, said an official of Upnagar police station.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rathod left the couple's house on Jail Road after finishing her morning work. When she returned around 7 and opened the door with her keys, she found the couple dead, the official said.

Joshi seemed to have strangulated his wife and hanged himself, leaving behind a suicide note, the official said.

"I love my wife Lata very much. She is bed-ridden and fed up with her illness. I am releasing her from her illness and also myself," the note read.

The suicide note lauded Rathod for serving Lata diligently and instructed that she should be paid Rs 50,000 that he has kept aside. "Money for our last rites is kept aside and no one should spend money for our last rites," it said.

The note also said Lata should be adorned with a new saree, Mangalsutra and other jewellery before her last rites.

The couple's two sons have settled down in Mumbai, the official said.

