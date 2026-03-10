80-year-old man dies as SUV hits his motorcycle in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) An 80-year-old man died here after a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle from behind, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Garhwara in Gosaiganj area on Monday night.

Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi said the elderly man -- identified as Ram Anuj Mishra, a resident of Garhwara -- was returning home on a motorcycle after attending an event when the speeding Bolero hit the rear of his vehicle.

The Bolero was coming from Katka and heading towards Akbarpur, when it hit Mishra while he was taking a turn towards his home. Mishra, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way.

Police said they have seized the SUV that caused the accident. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK